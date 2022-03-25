NVidia Hopper looks Faptastic!

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/h100/
https://www.anandtech.com/show/17327/nvidia-hopper-gpu-architecture-and-h100-accelerator-announced
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-hopper-h100-gpu-revealed-gtc-2022
I need some benchmarks but sweet Jesus these spec’s are going in my spank bank.
Edit:
Who am I kidding I have some RTX6000’s that were purchased out of desperation because the A series cards I needed were unavailable, 4 of these would make my year.
