AI powered DC Ethernet switches on the driving of the drum beat
“The Datacenter division, which sells hardware and software into the glass house, is slightly different from Compute and Networking, had sales of $4.28 billion, up 14.2 percent.
Here is the paragraph that made Nvidia stock explode:
“Let me turn to the outlook for the second quarter fiscal 2024,” said Kress on the call. “Total revenue is expected to be $11 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. We expect this sequential growth to largely be driven by datacenter, reflecting a steep increase in demand related to generative AI and large language models. This demand has extended our datacenter visibility out a few quarters and we have procured substantially higher supply for the second half of the year.”
Our guess is that the tech titans and other big companies are prepaying to get Nvidia chips and systems, as happened for many vendors during the peak supply chain strain during the coronavirus pandemic, and they have to do capacity planning with Nvidia to ensure they can get what they need. Which means Nvidia knows more concretely how the 2024 fiscal year is going to play out than it might otherwise. And, Nvidia can charge the seller’s market price, which is another multiple on top of that demand.
And in this market, AMD and Intel could sell any GPU they can deliver in volume, despite incompatibilities. And it doesn’t look like Intel can ramp up volumes fast enough to meet demand, and it looks like AMD is trying like hell to do that while at the same time trying to get the Instinct MI300A GPU ready for the “El Capitan” supercomputer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.”
Source: https://www.nextplatform.com/2023/05/25/nvidia-hints-at-upcoming-ai-focused-spectrum-4-ethernet/
