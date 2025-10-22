  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA H100 Makes Its Cosmic Debut as the First AI Accelerator in Space

erek

erek

Joined
Dec 19, 2005
"Starcloud wants to build a 5 GW data center in space in the future, with solar panels reaching about 4 KM in length and 4 KM in width. This massive 16 square kilometer panel will capture enough sunlight so that the five gigawatt data center can run undisrupted without any batteries or backup power source. However, that project is still a distant future. For now, Starcloud-1 will be the goal to accomplish, and we can expect a launch in November. NVIDIA claims that a key use case for extraterrestrial data centers is processing Earth observation data to enhance applications like crop identification, weather prediction, wildfire detection, and distress signal response, enabling near-instantaneous insights by analyzing data directly in space."

1761163104968.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342141/...ic-debut-as-the-first-ai-accelerator-in-space
 
I think it is Bezos that he expected that very soon tomorrow time range (10-20 years) in space datacenter could be common, some of their workload like training/electricty from sun being quite strong and I could imagine cooling in the shadow part.... combined with how fast payload cost are going down, they could make sense.

space infinite heatsink, 30% higher watts per inch square of solar panel, permitting and local issues....
 
