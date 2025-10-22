NVIDIA H100 Makes Its Cosmic Debut as the First AI Accelerator in Space

erek
"Starcloud wants to build a 5 GW data center in space in the future, with solar panels reaching about 4 KM in length and 4 KM in width. This massive 16 square kilometer panel will capture enough sunlight so that the five gigawatt data center can run undisrupted without any batteries or backup power source. However, that project is still a distant future. For now, Starcloud-1 will be the goal to accomplish, and we can expect a launch in November. NVIDIA claims that a key use case for extraterrestrial data centers is processing Earth observation data to enhance applications like crop identification, weather prediction, wildfire detection, and distress signal response, enabling near-instantaneous insights by analyzing data directly in space."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342141/...ic-debut-as-the-first-ai-accelerator-in-space
