Nvidia GTX660 broke Alienware Aurora R12 motherboard

Hello.

I just blew a chip on my Alienware Aurora R12 with a GTX660 GPU.

I was under the impression that all PCI-E GPUs are compatible. I got an Alienware i5 10400f with no GPU at a good price, and I wanted to use it until I got a good GPU. So I put an old R5 230 gpu and it worked fine. Today I got a GTX660 and i decided to swap the card.

When I turned on the pc it made a pop and I smelled the well known burn smell from the pc. I took the gpu out and tested it on another pc and it was ok. But then I looked closer at the motherboard and I saw the exploded chip. Pc seems to start and boot but no video out with the old card.

So now my questions are:

Was I stupid for putting the old GTX in the pc? Are there not all PCI-E cards compatible?

And does anyone have an intel Aurora R12 and can help me with the part number for the chip so I can replace it?



Thank you