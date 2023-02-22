NVIDIA GTC 2023 to Feature Latest Advances in AI Computing Systems, Generative AI, Industrial Metaverse, Robotics; Keynote by Jensen Huang

erek
Generative AI
"GTC will also include panels from the industry's top researchers, a talk by NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally, and 65+ sessions focused on generative AI. Huang's fireside chat with Sutskever, chief scientist and co-founder of OpenAI, will air on March 22, at 9 a.m. Pacific time, and on demand afterward.
Notable sessions include:
- A fireside chat with Scott Belsky, chief product officer at Adobe, and Bryan Catanzaro, vice president of applied research at NVIDIA, on how generative AI is transforming the creative process.
- A conversation with NVIDIA's automotive team on how generative AI is revolutionizing AV development.
- Numerous talks on demystifying generative AI for a broad audience.
- A discussion on AI's influence on art with AI artist Refik Anadol, The Museum of Modern Art curators Paola Antonelli and Michelle Kuo, and NVIDIA Vice President of Omniverse Richard Kerris.
- A panel from robotics experts on how AI can advance real-world deployments of robots using simulation.
- Multiple sessions on how generative AI can be used across industries from content creation to graphics to drug discovery by Amgen, Autodesk, AWS, Evozyne, General Motors, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, London College of Fashion, Microsoft Research and SK Telecom."
