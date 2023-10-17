Nvidia graphic firmware update tool.

Will this tool completely change the firmware or just the UEFI boot section?

Long story short, after many years of exceptional service. My sig rig is dead. There is a long boring post on the Mobo section of the forums about it.I have a bunch of new parts coming in on Wednesday. I already tried to upgrade with a Gigabyte B550 UD and a Ryzen 5 5600X but I could not get the machine to post. I concluded that the board was at fault and sent it back.I have a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite V2 coming and some ram and a new NVME WD Black. Plus a new Corsair HX850 PSU. Now, I did try to use an old RX580 4gb in the last attempt and it also exhibited the same behavior. That is why I concluded that the board was the problem. Seems like it was probably the same thing because the RX580 by no means has a newer BIOS. I never tried to use an HDMI cable then because I'm an idiot and there is no way it could be that simple right.Seems like I was probably wrong and there was likely nothing wrong with any of the parts I was trying to use. It was probably this. I was trying both cards with a DP cable.Now if I understand the problem correctly, as long as I use an HDMI cable for setup, I should be fine. However, I have plenty of games that run at 120FPS or more and I want to continue to do so. Using HDMI long term is not going to work for me.My fear is jacking up the BIOS on my GTX980. It is a Gigabyte factory OC model and it has custom firmware that sets the OC.I am aware that is theoretically possible for this to only make changes to the UEFI boot section of the BIOS and not change anything else. I just don't know if that is how this tool will function. The card does not have a dual BIOS with a switch like some of my older cards do. If I brick it. I will need to do a board level repair by removing the chip and flashing it with the old BIOS and soldering it back on.I am no stranger to messing with VBIOS. I have done it in the past to unlock shaders and such on ATI cards. They just had dual switchable BIOS incase I screwed the pooch. If I do need to create a custom Frankenstein BIOS for this card as I have in the past, I guess I will cross that bridge when I come to it.If anyone has experience with this tool, I would love to know what you all think about this issue and software. You know the saying. Failure to plan is planning to fail.