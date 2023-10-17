Nvidia graphic firmware update tool.

Long story short, after many years of exceptional service. My sig rig is dead. There is a long boring post on the Mobo section of the forums about it. (RIP Z97. You will be missed.)
I have a bunch of new parts coming in on Wednesday. I already tried to upgrade with a Gigabyte B550 UD and a Ryzen 5 5600X but I could not get the machine to post. I concluded that the board was at fault and sent it back.
I have a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite V2 coming and some ram and a new NVME WD Black. Plus a new Corsair HX850 PSU. Now, I did try to use an old RX580 4gb in the last attempt and it also exhibited the same behavior. That is why I concluded that the board was the problem. Seems like it was probably the same thing because the RX580 by no means has a newer BIOS. I never tried to use an HDMI cable then because I'm an idiot and there is no way it could be that simple right.
Seems like I was probably wrong and there was likely nothing wrong with any of the parts I was trying to use. It was probably this. I was trying both cards with a DP cable.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/nv-uefi-update-x64/
Now if I understand the problem correctly, as long as I use an HDMI cable for setup, I should be fine. However, I have plenty of games that run at 120FPS or more and I want to continue to do so. Using HDMI long term is not going to work for me.
My fear is jacking up the BIOS on my GTX980. It is a Gigabyte factory OC model and it has custom firmware that sets the OC. Will this tool completely change the firmware or just the UEFI boot section? I am aware that is theoretically possible for this to only make changes to the UEFI boot section of the BIOS and not change anything else. I just don't know if that is how this tool will function. The card does not have a dual BIOS with a switch like some of my older cards do. If I brick it. I will need to do a board level repair by removing the chip and flashing it with the old BIOS and soldering it back on.
I am no stranger to messing with VBIOS. I have done it in the past to unlock shaders and such on ATI cards. They just had dual switchable BIOS incase I screwed the pooch. If I do need to create a custom Frankenstein BIOS for this card as I have in the past, I guess I will cross that bridge when I come to it.
If anyone has experience with this tool, I would love to know what you all think about this issue and software. You know the saying. Failure to plan is planning to fail.
