Nvidia giving away 0077 Extremely Rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GPUs

missed marketing opportunity to give away 2077 cards, imo
we’re giving away 77 of the 200 cards to our GeForce community via our 2020 #RTXOn sweepstakes. If you win, you and a tagged friend/gamer will both receive one of these incredibly rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards. To enter just follow the steps below between now and February 28, 2020 (terms and conditions here):
Here's Your Chance to Win an Extremely Rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GPU - The FPS Review
Only 200 of these beauties have been made, and gamers can only get their hands on one by entering NVIDIA's #RTXOn Sweepstakes. The GPU features a custom AL5052 aluminum shroud in yellow.
www.thefpsreview.com
- Head to our GeForce Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages, and retweet, like or comment on our #RTXOn sweepstakes posts
- Reply to the post you chose by following the prompt and saying something positive about a fellow gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply
- Be on the lookout for additional similar posts. Enter the same way, and as often as you like.