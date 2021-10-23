G30AB i7-4770k 3.60GHz
Nvidia Gforce GTX 1660 Ti
Recently just had an update on windows and now all the sudden my screen resolution won't go
above 1920x1080. I even tried updating everything again.
My resolution use to be "2560×1440" I believe.... but I no longer have that option..
