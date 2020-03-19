fightingfi said: https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-graphics-card-to-support-directx-12-ultimate-api



So is this some kinda new dx 12 stuff i dont understand what they are getting at here? Or are they scared that AMD has or supports something new that nvidia doesn thave yet? So is this some kinda new dx 12 stuff i dont understand what they are getting at here? Or are they scared that AMD has or supports something new that nvidia doesn thave yet? Click to expand...

This looks like an updated API that supports all the features the next gen consoles will have. I don't know what you're on about with the "scared" comment. Variable-rate shading is already supported by both AMD and NVIDIA, it just hasn't officially been a part of the DirectX API yet. Same with sampler feedback. First time I've heard of mesh shaders, so I'll have to find the white papers on that. You have to realize that just like the Khronos Group Microsoft coordinates with a multitude of hardware manufacturers and software developers to develop the API.