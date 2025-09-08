erek
"The big-picture question is what is done to the GPU to support this much memory. Currently, no GDDR7 memory modules are surpassing 24 Gbit, or about 3 GB per module, with the smaller capacity ones coming at 16 Gbit, or 2 GB per module. The largest configuration that a dual-sided, sandwiched approach to the PCB modding could support is 96 GB. That is exactly how NVIDIA's ProViz RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU gets its 96 GB GDDR7 capacity. However, given that there are no 4 GB GDDR7 modules, we can only assume that some serious PCB modification was made to accommodate all the modules. Most likely, a PCB riser, tucked away somewhere, or any other interesting solution could be at play. You can take a look at NVIDIA-SMI output, which clearly shows the 128 GB capacity below."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340771/nvidia-geforce-rtx-5090-gets-128-gb-vram-capacity-mod
