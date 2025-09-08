  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Gets 128 GB VRAM Capacity Mod

"The big-picture question is what is done to the GPU to support this much memory. Currently, no GDDR7 memory modules are surpassing 24 Gbit, or about 3 GB per module, with the smaller capacity ones coming at 16 Gbit, or 2 GB per module. The largest configuration that a dual-sided, sandwiched approach to the PCB modding could support is 96 GB. That is exactly how NVIDIA's ProViz RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU gets its 96 GB GDDR7 capacity. However, given that there are no 4 GB GDDR7 modules, we can only assume that some serious PCB modification was made to accommodate all the modules. Most likely, a PCB riser, tucked away somewhere, or any other interesting solution could be at play. You can take a look at NVIDIA-SMI output, which clearly shows the 128 GB capacity below."

1757346636664.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340771/nvidia-geforce-rtx-5090-gets-128-gb-vram-capacity-mod
 
