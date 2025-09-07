NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 6000 PRO Plagued by the Virtualization Reset Bug

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,351
"Behind the scenes, a more technical approach explains the process of locking the GPU. When a GPU is handed off to a virtual machine via KVM and VFIO, the host performs a PCIe function-level reset (FLR) as part of the normal cleanup process when the VM stops or the device is moved. Instead of coming back online after that reset, the card becomes unresponsive. The kernel times out and reports the failure with the message "not ready 65535ms after FLR; giving up." Hence, the only point of failure is the GPU itself, and CloudRift has even issued a $1,000 bug bounty for anyone who can resolve the issue."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340754/...0-pro-plagued-by-the-virtualization-reset-bug
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340754/...0-pro-plagued-by-the-virtualization-reset-bug