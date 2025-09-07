  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 6000 PRO Plagued by the Virtualization Reset Bug

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,351
"Behind the scenes, a more technical approach explains the process of locking the GPU. When a GPU is handed off to a virtual machine via KVM and VFIO, the host performs a PCIe function-level reset (FLR) as part of the normal cleanup process when the VM stops or the device is moved. Instead of coming back online after that reset, the card becomes unresponsive. The kernel times out and reports the failure with the message "not ready 65535ms after FLR; giving up." Hence, the only point of failure is the GPU itself, and CloudRift has even issued a $1,000 bug bounty for anyone who can resolve the issue."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340754/...0-pro-plagued-by-the-virtualization-reset-bug
 
