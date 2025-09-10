erek
“According to VideoCardz, a possible mid-cycle "Blackwell" refresh in the form of SUPER GPUs could hit at CES 2026, when the announcement is expected. NVIDIA plans to increase the memory sizes of key performance-segment and high-end graphics card SKUs to boost their performance in higher resolutions, particularly with ray tracing and neural rendering enabled. Specifically, the company plans to leverage new 24 Gbit density GDDR7 memory chips, which allow it to create memory sizes such as 18 GB over a 192-bit wide memory bus or 24 GB across a 256-bit wide memory bus. Besides the added memory, NVIDIA is expected to increase shader counts and GPU clock speeds marginally.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340852/nvidia-geforce-rtx-50-series-super-gpus-could-arrive-at-ces-2026
