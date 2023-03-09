NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series and AMD RDNA4 Radeon RX 8000 to Debut GDDR7 Memory

Speaking of cadence, I just mentioned them today in another thread

“While GDDR7 promises major performance increases without major increases of power consumption, perhaps the biggest question from technical audiences is when the new type of memory is set to become available. Absent a hard commitment from JEDEC, there isn't a specific timeframe to expect GDDR7 to be released. But given the work involved and the release of a verification system from Cadence, it would not be unreasonable to expect GDDR7 to enter the scene along with next generation of GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA. Keeping in mind that these two companies tend to introduce new GPU architectures in a roughly two-year cadence, that would mean we start seeing GDDR7 show up on devices later on in 2024.


Of course, given that there are so many AI and HPC companies working on bandwidth hungry products these days, it is possible that one or two of them release solutions relying on GDDR7 memory sooner. But mass adoption of GDDR7 will almost certainly coincide with the ramp of AMD's and NVIDIA's next-generation graphics boards.”

Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/18759/cadence-derlivers-tech-details-on-gddr7-36gbps-pam3-encoding

Source 2: https://www.techpowerup.com/305676/...md-rdna4-radeon-rx-8000-to-debut-gddr7-memory
 
erek, really?
Don't you realize posts about memory don't count as "news", and totally belong in the Memory sub-group on here, how dare you. ;)
 
Red Falcon said:
erek, really?
Don't you realize posts about memory don't count as "news", and totally belong in the Memory sub-group on here, how dare you. ;)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series and AMD RDNA4 Radeon RX 8000 to Debut GDDR7 Memory

by btarunr Today, 03:10
With Samsung Electronics announcing that the next-generation GDDR7 memory standard is in development, and Cadence, a vital IP provider for DRAM PHY, EDA software, and validation tools announcing its latest validation solution, the decks are clear for the new memory standard to debut with the next-generation of GPUs. GDDR7 would succeed GDDR6, which had debuted in 2018, and has been around for nearly 5 years now. GDDR6 launched with speeds of 14 Gbps, and its derivatives are now in production with speeds as high as 24 Gbps. It provided a generational doubling in speeds from the preceding GDDR5.

The new GDDR7 promises the same, with its starting speeds said to be as high as 36 Gbps, going beyond the 50 Gbps mark in its lifecycle. A MyDrivers report says that NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50-series, probably slated for a late-2024 debut, as well as AMD's competing RDNA4 graphics architecture, could introduce GDDR7 at its starting speeds of 36 Gbps. A GPU with a 256-bit wide GDDR7 interface would enjoy 1.15 TB/s of bandwidth, and one with 384-bit would have a cool 1.7 TB/s to play with. We still don't know what is the codename of NVIDIA's next graphics architecture, it could be any of the ones NVIDIA hasn't used from the image below.
 
erek said:
Speaking of cadence, I just mentioned them today in another thread

“While GDDR7 promises major performance increases without major increases of power consumption, perhaps the biggest question from technical audiences is when the new type of memory is set to become available. Absent a hard commitment from JEDEC, there isn't a specific timeframe to expect GDDR7 to be released. But given the work involved and the release of a verification system from Cadence, it would not be unreasonable to expect GDDR7 to enter the scene along with next generation of GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA. Keeping in mind that these two companies tend to introduce new GPU architectures in a roughly two-year cadence, that would mean we start seeing GDDR7 show up on devices later on in 2024.


Of course, given that there are so many AI and HPC companies working on bandwidth hungry products these days, it is possible that one or two of them release solutions relying on GDDR7 memory sooner. But mass adoption of GDDR7 will almost certainly coincide with the ramp of AMD's and NVIDIA's next-generation graphics boards.”

Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/18759/cadence-derlivers-tech-details-on-gddr7-36gbps-pam3-encoding
Your source doesn't mention "RTX 50-series" or "RDNA 4" at all. The editorialized title for the thread is clickbait. I take no issue with the speculation in the first paragraph of the post, but lets try to not mislead people with the thread title.
 
