NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series and AMD RDNA4 Radeon RX 8000 to Debut GDDR7 Memory

Red Falcon said:

by btarunr Today, 03:10 Discuss (18 Comments) With Samsung Electronics announcing that the next-generation GDDR7 memory standard is in development, and Cadence, a vital IP provider for DRAM PHY, EDA software, and validation tools announcing its latest validation solution , the decks are clear for the new memory standard to debut with the next-generation of GPUs. GDDR7 would succeed GDDR6, which had debuted in 2018, and has been around for nearly 5 years now. GDDR6 launched with speeds of 14 Gbps, and its derivatives are now in production with speeds as high as 24 Gbps. It provided a generational doubling in speeds from the preceding GDDR5.The new GDDR7 promises the same, with its starting speeds said to be as high as 36 Gbps, going beyond the 50 Gbps mark in its lifecycle. A MyDrivers report says that NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50-series, probably slated for a late-2024 debut, as well as AMD's competing RDNA4 graphics architecture, could introduce GDDR7 at its starting speeds of 36 Gbps. A GPU with a 256-bit wide GDDR7 interface would enjoy 1.15 TB/s of bandwidth, and one with 384-bit would have a cool 1.7 TB/s to play with. We still don't know what is the codename of NVIDIA's next graphics architecture, it could be any of the ones NVIDIA hasn't used from the image below.