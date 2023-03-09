erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,704
What about early adopters on the older revision? do we get retroactive compensation? i want my new gpu
"While there were no reports that the GeForce RTX 4090 will be on the update path, an updated GeForce RTX 4090 has been shipped to Redditor "cavityserach123." The card in question keeps the same Device PCI ID in GPU-Z, but the Sub ID has been changed, suggesting that it won't be possible to flash it with the BIOS of the previous AD102-300 based RTX 4090."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305678/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-updated-with-ad102-301-gpu
"While there were no reports that the GeForce RTX 4090 will be on the update path, an updated GeForce RTX 4090 has been shipped to Redditor "cavityserach123." The card in question keeps the same Device PCI ID in GPU-Z, but the Sub ID has been changed, suggesting that it won't be possible to flash it with the BIOS of the previous AD102-300 based RTX 4090."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305678/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-updated-with-ad102-301-gpu