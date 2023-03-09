NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090 Updated With AD102-301 GPU

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,704
What about early adopters on the older revision? do we get retroactive compensation? :( i want my new gpu :(

"While there were no reports that the GeForce RTX 4090 will be on the update path, an updated GeForce RTX 4090 has been shipped to Redditor "cavityserach123." The card in question keeps the same Device PCI ID in GPU-Z, but the Sub ID has been changed, suggesting that it won't be possible to flash it with the BIOS of the previous AD102-300 based RTX 4090."

TQIxTtICSo3oJzTf.jpg


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305678/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-updated-with-ad102-301-gpu
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
35,904
Lower power limit? I wonder if they're trying to improve the 'E' in their ESG score.
 
