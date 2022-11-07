NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 3DMark TimeSpy scores have been leaked as well

Seems kind of weak if true. Let me run my own TimeSpy Extreme and see."NVIDIA is now set to launch its RTX 4080 GPU on November 16th. This model features AD103 GPU with 9728 CUDA cores and 16GB GDDR6 memory. This is the only RTX 4080 SKU now planned after NVIDIA canceled the 12GB variant last month.: MEGAsizeGPU confirms the card boosts up to 2.9 GHz at default TDP of 320W:"Breakdown?"TimeSpy: vs 3080 10GB = 1.62x (Generational Comparison) vs 3080 12GB = 1.54x (Kind of Generational Comparison) vs 3080 Ti = 1.46x (Price Equivalent comparison) vs 3090 = 1.44x (vs last gen flagship at launch) vs 3090 Ti = 1.32x (vs last gen refreshed flagship) TimeSpy Extreme vs 3080 10GB = 1.59x (Generational Comparison) vs 3080 12GB = 1.52x (Kind of Generational Comparison) vs 3080 Ti = 1.41x (Price Equivalent comparison) vs 3090 = 1.38x (vs last gen flagship at launch) vs 3090 Ti = 1.32x (vs last gen refreshed flagship)"