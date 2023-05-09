NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Variant Could be Refreshed With AD103 GPU

erek said:



“According to TPU's GPU database the NVIDIA AD103: "uses the Ada Lovelace architecture and is made using a 5 nm production process at TSMC. With a die size of 379 mm² and a transistor count of 45,900 million it is a large chip. AD103 supports DirectX 12 Ultimate (Feature Level 12_2). For GPU compute applications, OpenCL version 3.0 and CUDA 8.9 can be used. Additionally, the DirectX 12 Ultimate capability guarantees support for hardware-ray tracing, variable-rate shading and more, in upcoming video games. It features 10240 shading units, 320 texture mapping units and 112 ROPs. Also included are 320 tensor cores which help improve the speed of machine learning applications. The GPU also contains 80 ray tracing acceleration cores."



View attachment 569318

Source: Interesting, 80 ray tracing acceleration elements included“According to TPU's GPU database the NVIDIA AD103: "uses the Ada Lovelace architecture and is made using a 5 nm production process at TSMC. With a die size of 379 mm² and a transistor count of 45,900 million it is a large chip. AD103 supports DirectX 12 Ultimate (Feature Level 12_2). For GPU compute applications, OpenCL version 3.0 and CUDA 8.9 can be used. Additionally, the DirectX 12 Ultimate capability guarantees support for hardware-ray tracing, variable-rate shading and more, in upcoming video games. It features 10240 shading units, 320 texture mapping units and 112 ROPs. Also included are 320 tensor cores which help improve the speed of machine learning applications. The GPU also contains 80 ray tracing acceleration cores."Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308390/...nt-could-be-refreshed-with-ad103-gpu#comments Click to expand...

Probably why Nvidia was so butthurt over MSI using the "SUPER" name in the lineup.