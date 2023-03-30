NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Priced at $600

Rev. Night
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 945
Yepp, $600 for a vanilla 700 level card.
https://www.techpowerup.com/306631/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-priced-at-usd-600
For those of you wondering about MSRPs of past cards with 2023 inflation in parenthesis. So with inflation, it's in line with the 2070 and 3070. Quite a bit more expensive than 970 and 1070.
770: $370 ($515.27), 2013
970: $329 ($418.09), 2014
1070: $379 ($475.06), 2016
2070: $499 ($597.83), 2018
3070: $499 ($580.03), 2022
4070: $600
