NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Priced at $600

Yepp, $600 for a vanilla 700 level card.For those of you wondering about MSRPs of past cards with 2023 inflation in parenthesis. So with inflation, it's in line with the 2070 and 3070. Quite a bit more expensive than 970 and 1070.770: $370 ($515.27), 2013970: $329 ($418.09), 20141070: $379 ($475.06), 20162070: $499 ($597.83), 20183070: $499 ($580.03), 20224070: $600