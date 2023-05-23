NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Reviews

Review Roundups Here

"Probably the most important selling point for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation. The algorithm takes two frames, measures how things have moved in those two frames and calculates an intermediate frame in which these things moved only half the distance. While this approach is definitely not problem-free, especially when pixel-peeping at stills or slowed down video, in real-time it's nearly impossible to notice any difference. As you run at higher FPS and resolution it becomes even more difficult, because the deltas between each frame are getting smaller and smaller. Being able to double your FPS is a huge capability, because it means you can enable ray tracing for free, or game at higher resolutions. Of course you are limited to games with DLSS 3 support, of which there are currently around 40, mostly AAA titles, but not every title will support it. AMD doesn't have anything similar—they announced that FSR 3 exists last year and since then we haven't seen a single demo—maybe at Computex next week.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti comes with a 8 GB VRAM buffer—same as last generation's RTX 3060 Ti. There have been heated discussions claiming that 8 GB is already "obsolete," I've even seen people say that about 12 GB. While it would be nice of course to have more VRAM on the RTX 4060 Ti, for the vast majority of games, especially at resolutions like 1080p, having more VRAM will make exactly zero difference. In our test suite not a single game shows any performance penalty for RTX 4060 Ti vs cards with more VRAM (at 1080p). New games like Resident Evil, Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us and Jedi Survivor do allocate a lot of VRAM, which doesn't mean all that data actually gets used. No doubt, you can find edge cases where 8 GB will not be enough, but for thousands of games it will be a complete non-issue, and I think it's not unreasonable for buyers in this price-sensitive segment to to set textures to High instead of Ultra, for two or three titles. If you still want more memory, then NVIDIA has you covered. The RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB launches in July and gives people a chance to put their money where their mouth is. I'm definitely looking forward to test the 16 GB version, but I doubt the performance differences can justify spending an extra $100.

Just like other GeForce 40 cards, NVIDIA's Founders Edition looks stunning, actually the cooler is identical to that of the RTX 4070 FE, except for some gunmetal trim that's now silver in color. Cooling performance of the FE is good, the card runs at only 64°C and is very quiet at the same time, reaching only 29 dBA. The FE comes in a dual-slot design, which is definitely a plus, as that ensures that the card will fit into virtually any computer case out there, so you can even upgrade an older Dell or OEM office PC machine with better graphics. Just like all other recent graphics card releases, the RTX 4060 Ti will stop its fans in idle, desktop work, Internet browsing and light gaming.

NVIDIA made big improvements to energy efficiency with their previous GeForce 40 cards, and the RTX 4060 Ti is no exception. With just 160 W, the power supply requirements are minimal, any beige OEM PSU will be able to drive the RTX 4060 Ti just fine, so upgraders can just plop in a new graphics card and they're good to go. Performance per Watt is among the best we've ever seen, similar to RTX 4070, slightly better than RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XTX; only the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 are even more energy-efficient.

NVIDIA has set a base price of $400 for the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB, which is definitely not cheap. While there is no price increase over the RTX 3060 Ti launch price, the performance improvement is only 12%, and the mining boom is over—these cards don't sell themselves anymore. To me it looks like NVIDIA is positioning their card at the highest price that will still allow them to sell something—similar to their strategy in the past. Given current market conditions, I would say that a price of $350 for the RTX 4060 Ti would be more reasonable. For GeForce 40 series, NVIDIA's force multiplier is DLSS 3, which offers a tremendous performance benefit in supported games. Features like AV1 video encode/decode and (lack of) DisplayPort 2.0 seem irrelevant in this segment, at least in my opinion. Strong competition comes from the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, which sells for $320, with only slightly less performance. That card also has a 12 GB framebuffer, but lacks DLSS 3 and has weaker ray tracing performance. I don't think I'd buy a $400 RTX 3070, or a $320 RTX 3060 Ti—I'd rather have DLSS 3. If you can find a great deal on a used card, maybe consider that. AMD is launching their Radeon RX 7600 soon, which goes after the same segment as the RTX 4060 Ti, if the rumors are to be believed, so things could get interesting very soon."

Source: (FE) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition Review / Hot Hardware:
NVIDIA Brings DLSS 3 Gaming To The Masses With GeForce RTX 4060 And RTX 4060 Ti


(Verto) PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Verto Review
 
TechSpot is roasting it

"Crash and Burn
The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM at $400 is simply a no-go. The price point is unjustifiably high for what the card offers, and with current market conditions, it's a clear case of overpricing. If it was paired with 16GB of VRAM at this price, then it would make for a more acceptable offer, albeit still not fantastic.

In our analysis, the RTX 4060 Ti should be priced no more than $300 for the 8GB version, with the 16GB variant at $350. This would ensure better value for gamers and promote healthy market competition."
 
Disappointing. So we can all agree that all MSRP prices are basically x2 of what they should be. Except for the high end where you pay for the performance the rest of the lineups are snooze fests from both manufacturers.
 
Rev. Night said:
TechSpot is roasting it

"Crash and Burn
The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM at $400 is simply a no-go. The price point is unjustifiably high for what the card offers, and with current market conditions, it's a clear case of overpricing. If it was paired with 16GB of VRAM at this price, then it would make for a more acceptable offer, albeit still not fantastic.

In our analysis, the RTX 4060 Ti should be priced no more than $300 for the 8GB version, with the 16GB variant at $350. This would ensure better value for gamers and promote healthy market competition."
is this actually worse than the Radeon 6500 XT Launch?

64-bit memory and x4 PCIe slot connection https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-radeon-rx-6500-xt-review-xfx

 
Beats the 6700 XT at all resolutions in most games for the same price, including 4K. The 6700 XT, by the way, has 12GB of VRAM compared to the 4060 Ti's 8GB. I don't see how this is a failure considering AMD has yet to release anything new at this price point.
 
6700xt got released Mar 18, 2021. On average it's 8% worse compared to 4060ti. I would say its holding up really well and this shouldnt be happening.

This is an unmitigated disaster by Nvidia. The products of this generations tiers are always supposed to beat last generations higher teir (x60 should be the previous x70). Now its barely beating last gens x60 LOL.
 
i would argue the opposite. Being that AMD doesnt have shit for marketshare, now is especially the time to go at nvidia with its weak offerings.

but we all know whats going to happen
 
Armenius said:
Depends what reviewer you look at. Hardware Unboxed shows lower at 4k, and while higher average at 1440p, the lows are under the 6700xt...it'll start stuttering sooner.

*Edit* Not to mention there are new 6700xts available for under $350.
 
But go ahead and keep on feeding The Green Monster your dollars, people. This is the path they've been on for a decade as they further establish market ownership...
 
Centauri said:
"But AMD made me buy Nvidia because of muh competition"

So many people ignore that simply "not buying" is an option.

*Edit* Like come on. I got a 6800xt, new, for $580 over a year ago. Then this embarrassment of $400 comes out now?
 
Rev. Night said:
i would argue the opposite. Being that AMD doesnt have shit for marketshare, now is especially the time to go at nvidia with its weak offerings.

AMD has not hidden the fact they have given up trying for Desktop GPU’s.
 
NightReaver said:
"But AMD made me buy Nvidia because of muh competition"

So many people ignore that simply "not buying" is an option.

Which does nothing to offset nVidia's 'mandate' to pump the brakes as often as they choose.
 
