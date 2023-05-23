NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Reviews

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,482
Review Roundups Here
"Probably the most important selling point for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation. The algorithm takes two frames, measures how things have moved in those two frames and calculates an intermediate frame in which these things moved only half the distance. While this approach is definitely not problem-free, especially when pixel-peeping at stills or slowed down video, in real-time it's nearly impossible to notice any difference. As you run at higher FPS and resolution it becomes even more difficult, because the deltas between each frame are getting smaller and smaller. Being able to double your FPS is a huge capability, because it means you can enable ray tracing for free, or game at higher resolutions. Of course you are limited to games with DLSS 3 support, of which there are currently around 40, mostly AAA titles, but not every title will support it. AMD doesn't have anything similar—they announced that FSR 3 exists last year and since then we haven't seen a single demo—maybe at Computex next week.
GeForce RTX 4060 Ti comes with a 8 GB VRAM buffer—same as last generation's RTX 3060 Ti. There have been heated discussions claiming that 8 GB is already "obsolete," I've even seen people say that about 12 GB. While it would be nice of course to have more VRAM on the RTX 4060 Ti, for the vast majority of games, especially at resolutions like 1080p, having more VRAM will make exactly zero difference. In our test suite not a single game shows any performance penalty for RTX 4060 Ti vs cards with more VRAM (at 1080p). New games like Resident Evil, Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us and Jedi Survivor do allocate a lot of VRAM, which doesn't mean all that data actually gets used. No doubt, you can find edge cases where 8 GB will not be enough, but for thousands of games it will be a complete non-issue, and I think it's not unreasonable for buyers in this price-sensitive segment to to set textures to High instead of Ultra, for two or three titles. If you still want more memory, then NVIDIA has you covered. The RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB launches in July and gives people a chance to put their money where their mouth is. I'm definitely looking forward to test the 16 GB version, but I doubt the performance differences can justify spending an extra $100.
Just like other GeForce 40 cards, NVIDIA's Founders Edition looks stunning, actually the cooler is identical to that of the RTX 4070 FE, except for some gunmetal trim that's now silver in color. Cooling performance of the FE is good, the card runs at only 64°C and is very quiet at the same time, reaching only 29 dBA. The FE comes in a dual-slot design, which is definitely a plus, as that ensures that the card will fit into virtually any computer case out there, so you can even upgrade an older Dell or OEM office PC machine with better graphics. Just like all other recent graphics card releases, the RTX 4060 Ti will stop its fans in idle, desktop work, Internet browsing and light gaming.
NVIDIA made big improvements to energy efficiency with their previous GeForce 40 cards, and the RTX 4060 Ti is no exception. With just 160 W, the power supply requirements are minimal, any beige OEM PSU will be able to drive the RTX 4060 Ti just fine, so upgraders can just plop in a new graphics card and they're good to go. Performance per Watt is among the best we've ever seen, similar to RTX 4070, slightly better than RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XTX; only the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 are even more energy-efficient.
NVIDIA has set a base price of $400 for the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB, which is definitely not cheap. While there is no price increase over the RTX 3060 Ti launch price, the performance improvement is only 12%, and the mining boom is over—these cards don't sell themselves anymore. To me it looks like NVIDIA is positioning their card at the highest price that will still allow them to sell something—similar to their strategy in the past. Given current market conditions, I would say that a price of $350 for the RTX 4060 Ti would be more reasonable. For GeForce 40 series, NVIDIA's force multiplier is DLSS 3, which offers a tremendous performance benefit in supported games. Features like AV1 video encode/decode and (lack of) DisplayPort 2.0 seem irrelevant in this segment, at least in my opinion. Strong competition comes from the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, which sells for $320, with only slightly less performance. That card also has a 12 GB framebuffer, but lacks DLSS 3 and has weaker ray tracing performance. I don't think I'd buy a $400 RTX 3070, or a $320 RTX 3060 Ti—I'd rather have DLSS 3. If you can find a great deal on a used card, maybe consider that. AMD is launching their Radeon RX 7600 soon, which goes after the same segment as the RTX 4060 Ti, if the rumors are to be believed, so things could get interesting very soon."
Source: (FE) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition Review / Hot Hardware:
NVIDIA Brings DLSS 3 Gaming To The Masses With GeForce RTX 4060 And RTX 4060 Ti
(Verto) PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Verto Review
Source: (FE) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition Review / Hot Hardware:
NVIDIA Brings DLSS 3 Gaming To The Masses With GeForce RTX 4060 And RTX 4060 Ti
(Verto) PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Verto Review