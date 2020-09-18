NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is ~19% faster than RTX 3080

erek
"The RTX 3090 features 10496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory. This is the only card in the RTX 30 series lineup to offer 19.5 Gbps and 384-bit memory configuration. This enables a maximum theoretical bandwidth of 936 GB/s.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is set to launch on September 24th. We do not have any information on availability, but we did hear that review samples are very limited."
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3090-3dmark-time-spy-scores-leaked
