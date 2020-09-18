NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is ~10% faster than RTX 3080

"The RTX 3090 features 10496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory. This is the only card in the RTX 30 series lineup to offer 19.5 Gbps and 384-bit memory configuration. This enables a maximum theoretical bandwidth of 936 GB/s.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is set to launch on September 24th. We do not have any information on availability, but we did hear that review samples are very limited."

https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3090-3dmark-time-spy-scores-leaked
 
It may or may not be accurate, I have no idea, but I wouldn't base my evaluation of the cards solely off of Time Spy or any other canned benchmark. They generally mean nothing...

If all you are going to do is post 3DMark results, you might as well post nothing at all.
 
53% more cost for 19% improved graphics.
It's basically a Titan and the 3080 series is the flagship. 3080 AIB will have 20 GB but now I'm doubting if we'll see anything faster from NVIDIA themselves (excluding AIB special builds) until Ampere's refresh.
 
It's basically a Titan and the 3080 series is the flagship. 3080 AIB will have 20 GB but now I'm doubting if we'll see anything faster from NVIDIA themselves (excluding AIB special builds) until Ampere's refresh.
It's basically a titan.. until the titan actually comes out, then it's just the ugly duckling ;).

Either way, do you really think they will be available for purchase anytime soon? I mean, for real purchase, not 3080 purchase? They are higher binned parts, so will be even more scarce, although demand may be a bit lower since a lot of people won't be to keen on spending over 2x the money for < %20 performance unless they have a compelling work load that can use the vram (blender rendering, AI of sorts or some computational workload the uses lots of vram). I'll probably be holding off until stocks stabilize and I know what AMD has to offer before jumping on any hype trains.
 
I've been trying hard to justify getting one but I really can't. I sold my 2080 Ti already so I guess I'll have to wait till November or whenever RDNA 2 is out and I can decide what to do then. It'll either be a 20 GB 3080 or RX 6000, it's just too difficult to justify keeping a 3090. I will try to snipe one on release day (to resell) though I think the chances of me winning the lottery are better.
 
This is the Titan, the Titan was brand locked to NVidia only they made the 3090 branding available to everybody. The Titan fell in a weird place it was meant for people who wanted the features of a Quadro but not the support set. But really that’s not who bought it, pretty sure they are going to retire the Titan name for the time being. Really want to see the Quadro offerings, I have servers to upgrade.
 
That's what we are led to believe, but I wouldn't doubt a titan coming out next year once micron releases the double density 23gb/s modules. A titan could be a full unlocked die like it has always been in the last and unlike the 3090 that isn't a fully enabled die, as well as include 2gb modules doubling vram to 24gb. I'm not saying it's guaranteed or anything, just saying once 20gb 3080's drop, the seperation between 20gb 3080 and 24gb 3090 is not enough to justify and a titan card is likely (as is a price increase for obvious reasons, higher binning and more/expensive vram).
 
Its a Titan replacement, no one should buy a Titan looking for value for money... its not a consumer card
 
if that's what you want to keep thinking go ahead but the titan brands dead.

depends on if they go back to their old release cycle for TI's(usually 9-10 months after initial launch) and/or if AMD pulls something out of their ass and they some how match the 3080 or get damn close to it. the only reason the 2080ti was released day 1 is because the 1080ti was faster than the 2080.
 
I don't expect the S/Ti to be released soon, since the current cards are pushed to the edge die size and frequency wise.
 
Like I said, could be wrong, or they may call it a 3090ti instead of titan so the name very well be going away, but I don't think the 3090 is the best we will see when they can milk just a bit more money from people by selling double the vram for double the price. I won't know and very well could be wrong.
It could very well depend on what AMD releases, if they have no competitions then maybe they won't releae anything it better, if AMD gets a bit to close for comfort, they could offer an upgraded option. It's all unknown, but not outside the realm of possibility and would actually be more in line with previous generations. If they don't release a fully functional die, that could be an indication of not getting enough to be a viable product from Samsung, which is of course possible as well. I just don't see the market for the 3090 24gb if 3080 20gb come out for $1k or less.
 
Even if it was true. It’s not going to be whole lot faster. It’s just what’s on paper. May be in 8k wirh more ram but still don’t expect it to provide miracles above 3080 the specs just aren’t there.
 
Waiting on review before making any assumptions. I am skeptical with NVIDIA s marketing claims on performance. "This enables a maximum theoretical bandwidth of 936 GB/s". AMD has done 1 Tb/s BW since 2015 on HBM VRAM.
 
I was going to buy one, knowing the bad value proposition. But now I may just hold out and see what the red team has to offer. Was not expecting miracles, but not terribly impressed.

If it has a lot of OC headroom under water I may change my mind, but $1500 is difficult to justify (and I have been trying [H]ard!)
 
i see

is (up to) 6% general improvement and not even across the board worth the extra $1000 or so dollar entry fee?
 
The marketing for 3090 has been "8k60". We're already seeing that a 3080 isn't that much faster than 2080ti at low resolutions. I wonder if 8k is the only use case that makes sense for a 3090, or if it really is only 19% faster than a 3080.
 
my justification is backing out to the 24GBs of VRAM as a novelty need for some ML/AI workloads on my personal rig. to accelerate inference on some pre-trained big models or even start considering trying to train.

See: https://hardforum.com/threads/blend...t-human-like-chatbot-now-open-source.1996159/
 
