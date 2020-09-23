NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 8k gameplay video

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,492
NVIDIA delivered a little better than Canon on their first 8K consumer product

"The gameplay was posted ahead of launch and official review embargo, and as Marques explains, his video is not a review. This is not the first time NVIDIA allowed select press members to show a product ahead of other journalists. We have heard a lot of negative comments from the journalists whose work is undervalued when select media gets exclusive rights to show the product before others.

Both YouTubers used LG Signature ZX 88 inch TV which is an 8K display with G-Sync support."

https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3090-8k-gameplay-videos-emerge
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
4,564
Westwood Arrakis said:
So I'm a total idiot with all of this stuff, but watching 8k gameplay through a 1080 YT video completely negates the whole thing, right?
Click to expand...
I'd does
You just have to take his word for it on how incredibly or looks. I would love to see it in action.
 
B

bigbluefe

Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
925
You can tell that Doom Eternal isn't hitting 60fps in that video. 3090 performance must be complete shit. No reviews before launch? Zero confidence.

AMD has a huge opportunity here. Nvidia blew it with both of these cards. One doesn't have enough VRAM and the other underperformed for its price.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top