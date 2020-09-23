NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 8k gameplay video

erek
NVIDIA delivered a little better than Canon on their first 8K consumer product
"The gameplay was posted ahead of launch and official review embargo, and as Marques explains, his video is not a review. This is not the first time NVIDIA allowed select press members to show a product ahead of other journalists. We have heard a lot of negative comments from the journalists whose work is undervalued when select media gets exclusive rights to show the product before others.
Both YouTubers used LG Signature ZX 88 inch TV which is an 8K display with G-Sync support."
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3090-8k-gameplay-videos-emerge
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3090-8k-gameplay-videos-emerge