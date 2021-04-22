NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti’s GA102-225 GPU Leaked

Krenum
Coming in from Videocardz , it seems the RTX 3080ti has been leaked. It may also be just a rumor.


"After numerous delays, NVIDIA has finally settled to launch its new enthusiast graphics card in May, multiple source claim. As we approach the launch of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, the usual cycle of specs and pricing rumors floating around the web has begun. This means that the launch is indeed imminent.

NVIDIA GA102-225 GPU

A source has provided a first photograph of the new Ampere GPU. As reported earlier, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is based on GA102-225 GPU. This variant will feature 10240 CUDA cores and it will be paired with 12GB of GDDR6X memory".
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...02-225-gpu-pictured-and-specifications-leaked
 
Armenius
Jerk, I was about to post this. My post is better, though :p
VideoCardz has come by some leaks of the imminent release of the 3080 Ti, including pictures of the GPU and early performance numbers. Unfortunately for perspective gamers the performance leak is for ETH mining, and despite NVIDIA's assurance of limiting ETH performance the numbers look close to what a 3090 is capable of. The 3080 Ti allegedly is getting 119 Mh/s compared to 121 Mh/s with the 3090. It is speculated, however, that this is a prerelease driver given how GPU-Z is unable to identify the video card.

https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...02-225-gpu-pictured-and-specifications-leaked

A source has provided a first photograph of the new Ampere GPU. As reported earlier, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is based on GA102-225 GPU. This variant will feature 10240 CUDA cores and it will be paired with 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

View attachment 350127

A small note before we go into mining hash rate. It appears that the graphics card is not recognized by the driver. It is possible that the sample being tested dates before NVIDIA introduced its alleged crypto mining limiter. It is said that NVIDIA will be releasing new variants of its entire RTX 30 series which would feature both crypto limiter and ResizableBAR support. Before this was communicated to AIBs, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti qualification samples did not have the limiter. This was revealed by Igor’sLAB. We do not know which qualification sample was tested by the leaker, nor of this score is true, but it is possible that the mining performance represented in this leak actually features a sample that has no limiter implemented.

According to the screenshot, this particular GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sample would offer an ETH mining hash rate of 118.9 Mh/s. That’s a lot. But this is also after optimizations (we can see that the TDP is reduced to 278W and the memory clock is 21.4 Gbps). Such a mining performance would certainly not go unnoticed by miners. After all, literally, the first performance leak of RTX 3080 Ti features mining performance. It just proves how big of a problem it has become.

This leak also reveals RTX 3080 Ti clock speeds of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost. That’s lower than both RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. A reduction in clock speeds was to be expected though. This model would pose a threat to NVIDIA’s own flagship and that’s something NVIDIA cannot allow to happen. The 12GB GDDR6X memory appears to be set to 1188 MHz by default, which confirms 19 Gbps speed, just as RTX 3080.

View attachment 350128
Opinion that I wasn't going to put into the OP:
Looks like NVIDIA is still trying to go the driver route to limit mining. I am not confident that this will go any better than the 3060 did.
 
Krenum
Armenius said:
Jerk, I was about to post this. My post is better, though :p
We can share. I don't mind.

Its not like we will be able to buy em anyway. Its disturbing from a gaming perspective when the first paragraph of the article focuses on Crypto Mining.

I seem to recall though Nvidia stating that there wouldn't be any new cards until 2022?
 
Armenius
Krenum said:
We can share. I don't mind.

Its not like we will be able to buy em anyway. Its disturbing from a gaming perspective when the first paragraph of the article focuses on Crypto Mining.

I seem to recall though Nvidia stating that there wouldn't be any new cards until 2022?
The most legit rumor that has been around for awhile has been that the 3080 Ti was coming out in May. We've seen pictures of the shipping pallets, so they're coming. I wouldn't be surprised if miners already had their hands on them.
 
Krenum
Armenius said:
The most legit rumor that has been around for awhile has been that the 3080 Ti was coming out in May. We've seen pictures of the shipping pallets, so they're coming. I wouldn't be surprised if miners already had their hands on them.
Didn't know about that the pallets.
 
Armenius
Krenum said:
Didn't know about that the pallets.
Hmm, doesn't look like anybody posted it here.
https://videocardz.com/newz/msi-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-ventus-3x-12gb-spotted-during-transit

1619127320417.png
 
