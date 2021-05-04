NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti is going to be announced on May 31st, launching in June - Two Week Delay

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 17,712
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...to-be-announced-on-may-31st-launching-in-june
"The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti announcement has been postponed by two weeks. The original date of May 18th has been changed to May 31st. We have confirmed that NVIDIA is planning to announce both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti on the same day. However, product reviews will be split, with RTX 3080 Ti being introduced on June 2nd and RTX 3070 Ti reviews going live on June 9th".
NVIDIA is currently shipping its GA10X-XX2 GPUs with LHR (Light Hash Rate)
What is Light Hash Rate?
https://screenrant.com/nvidia-rtx-30-gpu-lite-hash-rate-crypto-limiter-release/
I would have liked to see the 3070 Ti ship with 10GB of memory, (I believe that should be standard in 2021, imo) but I guess beggars can't be choosers now days.
"The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti announcement has been postponed by two weeks. The original date of May 18th has been changed to May 31st. We have confirmed that NVIDIA is planning to announce both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti on the same day. However, product reviews will be split, with RTX 3080 Ti being introduced on June 2nd and RTX 3070 Ti reviews going live on June 9th".
NVIDIA is currently shipping its GA10X-XX2 GPUs with LHR (Light Hash Rate)
What is Light Hash Rate?
https://screenrant.com/nvidia-rtx-30-gpu-lite-hash-rate-crypto-limiter-release/
I would have liked to see the 3070 Ti ship with 10GB of memory, (I believe that should be standard in 2021, imo) but I guess beggars can't be choosers now days.