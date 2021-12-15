NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB & RTX 3070 Ti Allegedly Delayed, RTX 3090 Ti Unveil at CES 2022 Still Planned

The rumor of the 3090 Ti is back!
According to the rumor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be unveiled at CES 2022 and will be available right before the Chinese New Year. The pricing for the graphics card is not confirmed yet but it is likely to hover at around $1500-$2000 US (MSRP).
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-geforce...rtx-3090-ti-unveil-at-ces-2022-still-planned/
