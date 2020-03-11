NVIDIA GeForce Ampere GPU Rumors: Samsung 10nm Process Node, Q4 2020 Launch, RTX 3080 Ti Up To 40% Faster Than RTX 2080 Ti, Ray-Tracing Across Entire

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,526
True or false? 10nm at what die dimensions?

"The flagship GeForce GPU is rumored to be the GA102 and will be the successor to the Turing based TU102 GPU we got to see on the Titan RTX and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. The GPU will feature 84 SMs which equals 5376 CUDA cores. This is 16% more CUDA cores than the full-fat TU102 GPU featured on the Titan RTX. The GPU would be able to support up to 12 GB of VRAM across a 384-bit bus interface."

https://wccftech.com/nvidia-geforce-ampere-gpu-rtx-30-series-performance-specs-q4-2020-launch-rumor/
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,224
according to that article..."the RTX 3070 is said to deliver 95% performance of the RTX 2080 Ti which could be pushed further ahead with custom models and higher factory overclocks at a retail price of under $500"

if true that sounds like an amazing value
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top