Nvidia GDDR6X Memory Temp Monitor Available on Linux via GMINER v2.88

GMiner just pushed a new update v2.88 for Linux-based OS that will show GDDR6X memory temps. MMPOS mining software pushed their update recently that showed the same thing but I didn't want to switch over to it from HIVEOS since I already loaded it with credit. I'll wait for HIVEOS to update to the latest version of GMiner instead since it's coming very soon (or if you load it yourself you can probably use it now).

