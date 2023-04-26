NVIDIA Forces MSI to Unlaunch and Recall GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,137
Nice 3060 Ti Super

“"SUPER 3X" is an MSI brand extension given to a custom-design RTX 3060 Ti G6X graphics card that has an identical board design to that of the MSI RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM, which the company probably had a hard time selling, and later reconfigured as RTX 3060 Ti by fusing the shaders. Probably not wanting to bring its coveted SUPRIM brand extension to the performance segment, MSI decided to give it a new brand-extension. This co-branding job was so sloppy, that you can see remnants of the old SUPRIM brand still printed the card's backplate.”

1682514729947.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307812/...-super-3x-graphics-card-over-confusing-naming
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top