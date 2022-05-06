NVIDIA fined USD $5.5 million for hiding how many gaming GPUs were sold to crypto miners

The SEC says it left investors in the dark.

Nvidia will pay $5.5 million to settle charges that it unlawfully obscured how many of its graphics cards were sold to cryptocurrency miners. The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced the charges and a settlement with the company today. Its order claims Nvidia misled investors by reporting a huge boost in revenue related to “gaming,” hiding how much its success relied on the far more volatile crypto market. Nvidia isn’t admitting to wrongdoing as part of the settlement, but it agrees to stop any unlawful failures to disclose information.

The charges stem from Nvidia’s fiscal year 2018 financial reports. The SEC notes Nvidia saw an explosion in crypto mining-related sales in 2017, when the rewards of mining Ethereum grew dramatically. Crypto mining was widely reported as a cause of GPU scarcity, and Nvidia launched a separate CMP line specifically for mining, attempting to prevent shortages for gamers. But employees apparently acknowledged that many gaming GPUs were still going to miners. “The company’s sales personnel, in particular in China, reported what they believed to be significant increases in demand for Gaming GPUs as a result of crypto mining,” the order says.

I wonder if it changed much since 2018.... they now have a Compute & Networking segment that are different than Graphics, to split the crypto but I am not sure how able they are to really know which gpu sales go in which, I could imagine them just putting the mining card into the compute segment.
 
Do miners actually buy the mining cards? They have like zero resale value.
 
So they settled but weren't found guilty, paying $5.5m to get it off the books looks to be way cheaper than fighting it another year in court. I mean the SEC issued the charges 4 years ago and couldn't make it stick.
Even now if you asked Nvidia how many cards went to miners, outside their mining lineup there's no way of knowing unless EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, and the likes state how many they sold to miners directly and how many went to retail channels, then the retail channels would need to track what the people they sold to did with them.

Don't get me wrong here they had to know that a lot of their cards went to miners, they aren't stupid, but it's not like they can definitively say, "well Jim, based on the sales figures we received from our partners down channel, they sold 43% of the cards to individuals who intend to use them for mining."
But $5.5M is laughable for a company the size of Nvidia.
 
Do miners actually buy the mining cards? They have like zero resale value.
Professional miners don't care, the big firms with thousands or tens of thousands of cards use them till they don't work then recycle them, it's only the smaller players that would bother trying to sell things on eBay and the likes and they aren't the people Nvidia was aiming at with the CMP lineup
 
