NVIDIA fined USD $5.5 million for hiding how many gaming GPUs were sold to crypto miners

So they settled but weren't found guilty, paying $5.5m to get it off the books looks to be way cheaper than fighting it another year in court. I mean the SEC issued the charges 4 years ago and couldn't make it stick.

Even now if you asked Nvidia how many cards went to miners, outside their mining lineup there's no way of knowing unless EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, and the likes state how many they sold to miners directly and how many went to retail channels, then the retail channels would need to track what the people they sold to did with them.



Don't get me wrong here they had to know that a lot of their cards went to miners, they aren't stupid, but it's not like they can definitively say, "well Jim, based on the sales figures we received from our partners down channel, they sold 43% of the cards to individuals who intend to use them for mining."

But $5.5M is laughable for a company the size of Nvidia.