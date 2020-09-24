Nvidia fiasco happening with beeg navi?

UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
888
What if, lads?
Taco been thinking, if this is happening with nvidia's 30xx cards and bloody scalpers/bots are true cause, what will be different when beeg navi comes out and it's also a very good performer?

Will they also be snatched up from under us?
I've put adam jensen on the investigation.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,749
As others have said to me way too often, do not confuse AMD the CPU company with AMD the GPU company.

That is, odds might be greater that the cure for COVID-19 is found in your blood (are you ready to run the maze?).
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,554
Their last few releases have had decent stock. Plus there are fewer people who want the cards.

If Nvidia is still OOS

AND Big Navi variants have good price/performance compared to the 3070/3080

Then you might see scalper/bot action. Otherwise, I would think you have a better chance of getting one as an average consumer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top