Nvidia fiasco happening with beeg navi?

UltraTaco
Gawd
What if, lads?
Taco been thinking, if this is happening with nvidia's 30xx cards and bloody scalpers/bots are true cause, what will be different when beeg navi comes out and it's also a very good performer?
Will they also be snatched up from under us?
I've put adam jensen on the investigation.
