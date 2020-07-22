Nvidia expresses interest in SoftBank's chip company Arm Holdings: Bloomberg News

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,671
"SoftBank, which acquired Arm for $32 billion in 2016, is exploring options including a full or partial sale or a public offering of the British chip designer, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
Last month, the Japanese conglomerate unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion worth of stock in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan."
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nvidia-expresses-interest-softbanks-chip-190627297.html
Last month, the Japanese conglomerate unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion worth of stock in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan."
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nvidia-expresses-interest-softbanks-chip-190627297.html