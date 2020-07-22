Nvidia expresses interest in SoftBank's chip company Arm Holdings: Bloomberg News

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,671
"SoftBank, which acquired Arm for $32 billion in 2016, is exploring options including a full or partial sale or a public offering of the British chip designer, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Last month, the Japanese conglomerate unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion worth of stock in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan."

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nvidia-expresses-interest-softbanks-chip-190627297.html
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,361
Can Nvidia even afford arm? Or even enter a bidding war for it? Sounds really dubious to me, unless if Nvidia was part of (or leading) a coalition to acquire arm.
 
J

JasonLD

n00b
Joined
Jun 30, 2017
Messages
14
Yes they can, with $16B cash on hand and $250B market cap. It isn't really a question if they can afford it or not.
 
