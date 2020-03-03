NVidia / EVGA GTX 1080TI for sale $500

H2R2P2

Have several graphics card to sell but starting off with a EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC Black Edition GAMING 11GB GDDR5X Graphics Card... The card has less than 5 hours of total use. This was in a system that was originally built for a customer but never took delivery so the system is being parted out. The card comes with original box, contents, etc. Shipped with USPS Priority Mail.

http://imgur.com/a/csPOgHw

Asking $500

Heatware: H2R2P2 : https://www.heatware.com/u/106385/to
 
