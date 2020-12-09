Nvidia Drivers 460.79 Cyberpunk 2077 drivers

Comixbooks
Our newest Game Ready Driver brings optimal support in the ray-traced and DLSS-enhanced Cyberpunk 2077.
Additionally, today’s driver includes support for Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10, which is now available to all Windows 10 gamers as part of the main Bedrock build on the Windows 10 Store. With a GeForce RTX GPU you can enable glorious path-traced visuals, and boost performance by more than double with NVIDIA DLSS.
And last but not least, there’s support for new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors, and updates for 4 new games that now support DLSS .
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/cyberpunk-2077-game-ready-driver
To download and install our new Game Ready Driver, to get access to all this goodness, simply fire up GeForce Experience and click the "Drivers" tab.
Providing Feedback: This is a peer to peer support forum. While we try to read every end user feedback, we are unable to provide support to each and every user through the forums. If you require a response to a support inquiry, please visit the NVIDIA Support website where our Live Chat NVIDIA Customer Care team is available 24/7 (English only):
http://www.nvidia.com/support
To report a software issue, please fill out the NVIDIA driver feedback form. This will help us collect the specific information needed to reproduce your issue and prioritize driver fixes:
NVIDIA Display Driver Form - https://forms.gle/kJ9Bqcaicvjb82SdA
The following FAQ provides useful tips on how to best provide feedback when reporting an issue: How to provide valuable feedback to NVIDIA - https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/3141
Release Notes: http://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/460.79/460.79-win10-win8-win7-release-notes.pdf
Open Issues:
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
- [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
- [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
- [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/