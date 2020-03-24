Nvidia Drivers 445.75

Comixbooks
https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Our newest GeForce Game Ready Driver 445.75 brings you day-one support for Half-Life: Alyx, Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Ghost Experience update, and the addition of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 to Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Learn more in our Game ReadyDriver article here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/half-life-alyx-nvidia-dlss-2-0-game-ready-driver
