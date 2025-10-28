  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA DGX Spark Reportedly Runs at Half the Power and Performance

1761647697088.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342321/...rtedly-runs-at-half-the-power-and-performance
 
