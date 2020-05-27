NVIDIA creates opt-in policy for publishers and developers in GeForce NOW library

GeForce NOW has already been enjoyed by millions of gamers. As we approach the end of our trial period, we’re working to build a robust catalog of PC games with full support from the development community.



This includes a new opt-in process for developers and publishers to offer their games on GeForce NOW. Response has been strong with over 200 publishers committing to streaming on the service.



GeForce NOW is an extension of the PC ecosystem. There is no cost for developers — games just run without difficult porting requirements — helping them reach millions of players who don’t have game-ready PCs.



Going forward, only the games that are opted in will be available on the service, providing confidence in the GeForce NOW game library. Yet some publishers are still figuring out their cloud strategies. Those that haven’t opted in as of May 31 will be removed.



The current list of games playable on GeForce NOW, including mega-hits — like Apex Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Destiny 2, Dota 2, Fortnite, Rocket League, Terraria and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — can be found here, along with the list of games that will no longer be available.



With more than 2,000 games already committed to the service, including over 500 instantly playable and more added every Thursday, the GeForce NOW library is shaping up nicely.​

After GeForce NOW was made available to everyone back in February , several publishers and developers pulled their games from the service as it was criticized for having no distribution agreement in place for the service. This despite GeForce NOW simply allowing users to play games they already purchased on other platforms like Steam and Epic Games through NVIDIA's cloud service. NVIDIA now has created an opt-in policy for which games are not added to the NOW library until an agreement between both parties is reached. The policy is retroactive and goes into effect on May 31, after which games that are not opted into the service will be removed. A list of games currently opted in on the service can be found in NVIDIA's knowledge base.Noticeably absent from the current list are publishers Activision, Bethesda, and 2K who all removed their titles from the service within weeks after the service was opened to everyone. Does anyone believe these large publishers will allow their games on the service without getting additional renumeration?