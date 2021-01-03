NVIDIA Could Give a SUPER Overhaul to its GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Graphics Cards

https://www.techpowerup.com/276690/...-geforce-rtx-3070-and-rtx-3080-graphics-cards

Would not be surprised really if NVIDIA does this...

According to kopite7kimi, a famous leaker of information about NVIDIA graphics cards, we have some pieces of data about NVIDIA's plans to bring back its SUPER series of graphics cards. The SUPER graphics cards have first appeared in the GeForce RTX 2000 series "Turing" GPUs with GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2070 SUPER designs, after which RTX 2060 followed. Thanks to the source, we have information that NVIDIA plans to give its newest "Ampere" 3000 series of GeForce RTX GPUs a SUPER overhaul. Specifically, the company allegedly plans to introduce GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER and RTX 3080 SUPER SKUs to its offerings.

While there is no concrete information about the possible specifications of these cards, we can speculate that just like the previous SUPER upgrade, new cards would receive an upgrade in CUDA core count, and possibly a memory improvement. The last time a SUPER upgrade happened, NVIDIA just added more cores to the GPU and overclocked the GDDR6 memory and thus increased the memory bandwidth. We have to wait and see how the company plans to position these alleged cards and if we get them at all, so take this information with a grain of salt.
With all these speculations about upcoming SKUs I'm a little 50/50 whether I want to cancel my 3060 Ti order but then again it costed only slightly above MSRP (I refuse to pay a lot above MSRP these days, rather wait 1-2 months if I have to) and I've already waited above 2 weeks or so for it, decisions, decisions. I'm only on 1080p still but will probably go 1440p soon'ish when I find a suitable monitor for my needs.

I would love to have some more clarity of the roadmap from Nvidia, would make decision-making that much easier but guess it's in Nvidia's pocket favor to keep it foggy on what's coming out soon.
 
Bigbacon said:
I just more than 10gb of ram.

my 1080 has 11, I want more not less.
That's fine but please remember the 1080 GTX had 8 GB (You have a 1080 Ti, not a 1080!), the 2080 had 8, and the 3080 had 10.
They are in the same family.
1080 Ti, 2080 Ti and 3090 are in the same family, with 3090 being more like a bridge between a Titan and 3080

Now if Nvidia decides they want to watch the world burn, they can release a 3080 Ti and a 3080 Super at the same time.
 
RPGWiZaRD NVIDIA doesnt want you to know though, they want you to run out and buy the card you want now, to only want to replace it with there next version months later...
 
