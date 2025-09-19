NVIDIA Confirms N1 Laptop Processor is a Variant of GB10 "Grace Blackwell" Superchip

erek
"At Hot Chips 2025, NVIDIA gave more details about GB10. The chip pairs a MediaTek-sourced Arm CPU die with a Blackwell GPU die in a 2.5D package built on TSMC's 3 nm process. The CPU side implements 20 Arm v9.2 cores split into two clusters of ten, each cluster backed by a 16 MB shared L3 (32 MB total) while each core retains private L2 storage. The memory subsystem is a unified LPDDR5X-9400 fabric on a 256-bit bus, supporting up to 128 GB and delivering roughly 301 GB/s of raw bandwidth to the package. For consumer laptops, we need to see if this memory capacity remains an option. High-speed I/O is concentrated on the CPU die, while NVMe storage and peripherals ride PCIe 5.0 lanes there. The package is rated at approximately 140 W TDP and exposes multi-display outputs (DisplayPort alt-mode plus HDMI 2.1a options) alongside security and virtualization features intended for professional workloads."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341165/...s-a-variant-of-gb10-grace-blackwell-superchip
