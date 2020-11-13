NVIDIA Confirms Ampere GeForce RTX 30 GPUs To Get Its Own Smart Access Memory (SAM) Tech Through Future Software Update, Will Work on Both Intel & AMD

From NVIDIA, re:SAM: “The capability for resizable BAR is part of the PCI Express spec. NVIDIA hardware supports this functionality and will enable it on Ampere GPUs through future software updates. We have it working internally and are seeing similar performance results."

Hard to fit in a tweet, but basically, they're working on enabling the same feature as AMD Smart Access Memory (AMD GPU+CPU=Perf uplift) on both Intel and AMD. No ETA yet. Doesn't look like it'll be ready before RX 6000 launch, but we'll keep an eye on development."

I'm surprised Nvidia is allowing this to work on both Intel and AMD CPU's...I thought this would be an Nvidia-Intel exclusive
 
