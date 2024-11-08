  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Nvidia cloud gaming service GeForce Now limited to 70 hrs per month, 15 hrs carry over but max 100 hrs

While this cap will only initially impact new GeForce Now members, most active paid subscribers as of the end of this year will still lose their unlimited playtime on January 1st, 2026. After that date, all GeForce Now subscribers will be subjected to the 100-hour playtime cap — save for any remaining Founders subscribers, who were promised a certain set of benefits for life as long as they continue paying monthly.

“No, Founders memberships will still have unlimited playtime hours for life, as long as there is no lapse in their membership,” reads Nvidia’s FAQ. If they switch their plan to Ultimate, they will then be subject to the monthly cap. Even then, “Founders can upgrade to Ultimate and return to their prior Founders benefits at any time without penalty, as long as there is no lapse in their payments.”

Interesting that there is a day pass. I was not aware of that. Can you buy a day pass unlimited times or is it only once 🤔


https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/geforce-now-thursday-performance-membership/


https://www.theverge.com/2024/11/7/...ly-playtime-caps-performance-membership-1440p

Cloud gaming... because PROGRESS!

But in all seriousness, everyone who were day1 adopters to games like Diablo 3 know all about "queue times" which shouldn't even exist for a game that you buy.
 
All I want to do is play flight sim games & racing games (once this cloud service becomes available in my country)

For ex. You could easily download terabytes of data for MSFS
 
I used to love this service for playing games that the lag time wasn't too bad in like Witcher in full 4k.. but having to pay for unlimited data for my 4terabytes of usage a month from this got old and motivated me to upgrade my pc :p I don't know how people play alot of the games on there with the input lag .
 
Lol. Are they trying to kill it off?

I mean, not too many of us grown ass adults have the time to average more than 2 hours and 20 minutes a day of gaming, but we were never the target audience for gaming products anyway.

The kids who are into gaming are going to be into doing their WAY more than 2 hours and 20 minutes a day, so Nvidia just made this service an unacceptable alternative to physical consoles or PC's for their most fervent customer group.

Good job

I guess it is true. They are no longer a graphics/gaming company.
 
No, it is just that the cloud is not as cheap as people like to hope/pretend. Companies like to start up cloud offering with offering people lots of resources, even unlimited, but then either they discover, or already knew, that the costs were too high to sustain that. So they then start rolling it back, adding limits, increasing prices, etc.

We've seen this shit at work a number of times. Like when we first signed on with Box at work it was unlimited storage. Unlimited per user, for the institution, etc. Wonderful. I don't know what we paid per user, but it wasn't too much. Fast forward 3 years when the contract has to be renewed and suddenly, unlimited is no longer a thing. No you can't pay more to have it, just not a thing. Now there's 50GB per user limit and limits on getting "group" storage for projects.

Same shit here. Going to see the same shit in the "AI" space too with these massive models. The companies are not charging enough to pay for all the infrastructure it requires to run 1+ trillion parameter models. They'll either start limiting how much you can use (already see that with things like ChatGPT queries), cutting down on the service they offer, increasing prices, or all of the above.
 
Beware Nvidia marketing dept.
 
