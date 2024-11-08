Nvidia cloud gaming service GeForce Now limited to 70 hrs per month, 15 hrs carry over but max 100 hrs

No, it is just that the cloud is not as cheap as people like to hope/pretend. Companies like to start up cloud offering with offering people lots of resources, even unlimited, but then either they discover, or already knew, that the costs were too high to sustain that. So they then start rolling it back, adding limits, increasing prices, etc.We've seen this shit at work a number of times. Like when we first signed on with Box at work it was unlimited storage. Unlimited per user, for the institution, etc. Wonderful. I don't know what we paid per user, but it wasn't too much. Fast forward 3 years when the contract has to be renewed and suddenly, unlimited is no longer a thing. No you can't pay more to have it, just not a thing. Now there's 50GB per user limit and limits on getting "group" storage for projects.Same shit here. Going to see the same shit in the "AI" space too with these massive models. The companies are not charging enough to pay for all the infrastructure it requires to run 1+ trillion parameter models. They'll either start limiting how much you can use (already see that with things like ChatGPT queries), cutting down on the service they offer, increasing prices, or all of the above.