Nvidia cloud gaming service GeForce Now limited to 70 hrs per month, 15 hrs carry over but max 100 hrs

While this cap will only initially impact new GeForce Now members, most active paid subscribers as of the end of this year will still lose their unlimited playtime on January 1st, 2026. After that date, all GeForce Now subscribers will be subjected to the 100-hour playtime cap — save for any remaining Founders subscribers, who were promised a certain set of benefits for life as long as they continue paying monthly.
“No, Founders memberships will still have unlimited playtime hours for life, as long as there is no lapse in their membership,” reads Nvidia’s FAQ. If they switch their plan to Ultimate, they will then be subject to the monthly cap. Even then, “Founders can upgrade to Ultimate and return to their prior Founders benefits at any time without penalty, as long as there is no lapse in their payments.”
Interesting that there is a day pass. I was not aware of that. Can you buy a day pass unlimited times or is it only once
https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/geforce-now-thursday-performance-membership/
https://www.theverge.com/2024/11/7/...ly-playtime-caps-performance-membership-1440p
