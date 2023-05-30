Nvidia CEO Says Intel's Test Chip Results For Next-Gen Process Are Good

staknhalo
It's becoming more likely that Intel could build Nvidia's future GPUs. We attended a question and answer session with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang here in Taipei, Taiwan, and Huang said that the company is working to diversify its chip manufacturing and had recently received good test results for an Intel test chip based on the company's next-gen process node. His statement came after several of the questions centered around Nvidia's efforts to assure supply in the face of explosive demand for AI chips and the company's complete reliance on Taiwan-based TSMC for its most advanced GPUs.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-ceo-intel-test-chip-results-for-next-gen-process-look-good