Pretty cool if so!
""Immediately I received questions about whether we are also planning a layoff. NO - precisely the opposite," he said. "We are accelerating your raise to put some extra money in your hands. We can put tens of millions of more dollars in the hands of our families in the coming months." Much of Jen Hsun's confidence despite a revenue hit stems from the rise in PC sales in the wake of COVID-19, as more organizations and individuals are picking up laptops or upgrading their home desktops, to prepare for an extended stint in their pyjamas. Then there's also the rise in gaming as a mass-entertainment."
https://www.techpowerup.com/266043/nvidia-ceo-promises-raises-no-job-cuts-in-the-wake-of-covid-19
