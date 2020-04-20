NVIDIA CEO Promises Raises, No Job Cuts in the Wake of COVID-19

Pretty cool if so!

""Immediately I received questions about whether we are also planning a layoff. NO - precisely the opposite," he said. "We are accelerating your raise to put some extra money in your hands. We can put tens of millions of more dollars in the hands of our families in the coming months." Much of Jen Hsun's confidence despite a revenue hit stems from the rise in PC sales in the wake of COVID-19, as more organizations and individuals are picking up laptops or upgrading their home desktops, to prepare for an extended stint in their pyjamas. Then there's also the rise in gaming as a mass-entertainment."

https://www.techpowerup.com/266043/nvidia-ceo-promises-raises-no-job-cuts-in-the-wake-of-covid-19
 
Love to hear things like this. Sucks hard for lots of people right now. Stagnant wages and rising CoL leads to a shitty life.
 
I can imagine a lot of Nvidia work can be done working from home. Still, this is good news. Speaking as someone who was laid off from a job of 6+ years via text a month ago. (My boss, who sent me that text, was ALSO laid off that same day. As was our entire brewery.)
 
