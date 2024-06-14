NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang’s, SIGGRAPH 2024 Keynote Might Be The First Appearance of Consumer-Grade Blackwell GPUs

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,715
"SIGGRAPH just announced its entire speaker list for the keynote that will take place on the 29th of July (Monday). Among the list is NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, who has been on a celebrity run from GTC, to Computex and the next stop seems to be SIGGRAPH. Following are the full details on Jensen & his keynote highlights:
Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-ceo-jen...-keynote-first-appearance-consumer-blackwell/
Last year at SIGGRAPH 2023, NVIDIA announced a host of RTX Ada Workstation GPUs along with an update to the Hopper family in the form of GH200 which is now shipping to its very first customers and was even published within the MLPerf Training benchmarks yesterday. The scope of SIGGRAPH can be vast but it is up to NVIDIA to decide whether they want to go grand or keep it simple for now as the company is expected to introduce its next-gen Blackwell consumer GPUs around late 2024."Jensen Huang founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors. Huang has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering and is a recipient of the Semiconductor Industry Association’s highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award; IEEE Founder’s Medal; the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award; and honorary doctorate degrees from National Chiao Tung University, National Taiwan University, and Oregon State University. He has been named the world’s best CEO by The Economist and Harvard Business Review, as well as Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year and one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people. He holds a BSEE degree from Oregon State University and an MSEE degree from Stanford.
Jensen’s SIGGRAPH 2024 Keynote Presentation takes place Monday, 29 July.
In this fireside chat, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang will discuss how generative AI and accelerated computing are transforming industries such as manufacturing and creating new opportunities for innovation and growth. The convergence of AI and advanced computing, from AI PCs to AI factories to digital twins, is driving this transformation.
Jensen will speak about the impact of robotics and AI in industrial digitization, illustrating how industry sectors are adopting autonomous operations and building city-scale digital twins to increase efficiency and reduce costs.
Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-ceo-jen...-keynote-first-appearance-consumer-blackwell/