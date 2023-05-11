NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's Earnings Cut by a Small Margin

erek
NVidia feeling the heat and pressure, starts sweating 😓
“The company's annual review (for FY 2023) document provides a reason for select executive pay cuts: "Fiscal 2023 was a challenging year, with macroeconomic headwinds, channel inventory corrections, COVID-19 and product architecture transitions affecting several of our businesses. As a result, our Fiscal 2023 revenue and non-GAAP Operating Income performance fell short of the CC's (compensation committee's) pre-established goals for executive compensation." Huang will not be hurting too much from the small pay cut since he is set to earn $21.356 million in total thanks to generous stock awards and miscellaneous benefits outside of his base salary (now a mere $996,216). NVIDIA is expected to rake even more cash in the coming year, or two, due to growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) processing. Tech companies are snapping up NVIDIA's enterprise-grade H100 GPUs in anticipation of an AI-powered future.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308486/nvidia-ceo-jensen-huangs-earnings-cut-by-a-small-margin
