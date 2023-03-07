Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's bet big on A.I. is paying off

erek
[H]F Junkie
They played their cards right enough this time
“In the car market, Nvidia is making autonomous-driving technology for Mercedes-Benz and others. Its systems are also used to power robots in Amazon warehouses, and to run simulations to optimize the flow of millions of packages each day.
Huang describes it as the "omniverse."
"We have 700-plus customers who are trying it now, from [the] car industry to logistics warehouses to wind turbine plants," Huang said. "It represents probably the single greatest container of all of Nvidia's technology: computer graphics, artificial intelligence, robotics and physics simulation, all into one. And I have great hopes for it."”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/07/nvidia-grew-from-gaming-to-ai-giant-and-now-powering-chatgpt.html
