Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang On How His Big Bet On A.I. Is Finally Paying Off - Full Interview

Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Guess Jensen hit the Big Time

“Ahead of this year’s Nvidia GTC developer conference, CNBC sat down with founder and CEO Jensen Huang to talk about ChatGPT, gaming, the omniverse, and what’s next. In this full interview, Huang takes us on the journey of Nvidia, from its early days in a condo to the dominant player in GPUs, gaming, and now A, which is a major focus of GTC this year. Huang also talks about how he handled China export controls, and geopolitical tensions swirling around Taiwan where most of its chips are made.”

Source:

 
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Watched this earlier, nothing really new, only takeaway: Leather Jacket Man isn't stepping down anytime soon 😎👍👍
 
Enigma

Joined
Oct 15, 2003
I would hope that he could afford a different outfit with the cost of the 40 series cards, all joking aside that was an informative interview thanks for the share
 
