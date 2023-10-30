Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, known for his leather jacket, has his wife and daughter to thank for his signature style

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,645
He’s the most stylish CEO in Silicon Valley bro culture going rn
“Nvidia didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment before publication.
In August, Nvidia announced its plans to triple production of its $40,000 chips to meet the demand from AI companies. That same month, he predicted that $1 trillion will be spent over the next four years on upgrading AI data centers. He expects the chip bill to be paid largely by cloud providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, as well as Meta, which is leaning into generative AI with its large language model Llama 2.
Huang said that he never expect his company — which has seen its stock price grow over 200% in the last year — to come this far.
"People are surprised, but I don't have long-term plans," Huang said.
"My plan is to be here, do an incredibly good job, make a contributing, enjoy the moment — which is the reason why I don't wear a watch," he said, pointing to another element, or lack there of, of his signature style.“
https://www.businessinsider.com/nvidia-ceo-jensen-huang-leather-jacket-wife-daughter-style-2023-10
“Nvidia didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment before publication.
In August, Nvidia announced its plans to triple production of its $40,000 chips to meet the demand from AI companies. That same month, he predicted that $1 trillion will be spent over the next four years on upgrading AI data centers. He expects the chip bill to be paid largely by cloud providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, as well as Meta, which is leaning into generative AI with its large language model Llama 2.
Huang said that he never expect his company — which has seen its stock price grow over 200% in the last year — to come this far.
"People are surprised, but I don't have long-term plans," Huang said.
"My plan is to be here, do an incredibly good job, make a contributing, enjoy the moment — which is the reason why I don't wear a watch," he said, pointing to another element, or lack there of, of his signature style.“
https://www.businessinsider.com/nvidia-ceo-jensen-huang-leather-jacket-wife-daughter-style-2023-10