NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hints at ‘exciting’ next-generation GPU update on September 20th Tuesday

DanNeely said: If most popular means most cards sold, the dearth of 30xx cards in the Steam hardware survey is a damning indictment of how few cards actually reached gamers this generation. Click to expand...

Just shows how little real gamers actually upgrade. I think most people got off the 5-12 month GPU upgrade wheel years ago at this point. I used to buy a new GPU almost every year... then at some point the jump in performance just didn't make it worthwhile. The last 5-6 years they made it even worse when Nvidia became the clear number one and prices jumped. I used to be able to buy a good mid range card and it would beat the last generations best... that hasn't been true in ages, and I'm not going to start buying $1200 GPUs annually.I really do hope Intel doesn't pancake... I mean its looking more and more like they are going to. I want to hold onto hope though. We really need three players. Nvidia feels they can just do as they please... AMD is just going to follow them with MSRPs. I know we won't ever get $300 cards that perform like last years high end ever again... but if they ever want to move cards like the 1060 out of the top spot on steams charts, they are going to have to put out some more attractive mid range. If you own a 1060 today... the 2060 wasn't a logical spend, the 3060 made a bit more sense but when the 3060 is selling for 3x what you paid for the 1060 no one is making that choice. Who knows perhaps the inventory issue is so bad they will drop some 3060/70s and some more people retire their 1060s. I wouldn't bet on it though. At this point I think the 1060 is going to be #1 with the masses till 2025.