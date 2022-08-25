NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hints at ‘exciting’ next-generation GPU update in September

Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in this quarter and next quarter to let channel inventory correct. Obviously, we’re off the highs, and the macro condition turned sharply worse. And so, our first strategy is to reduce sell-in in the next couple of quarters to correct channel inventory. We’ve also instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products.

Ampere is the most popular GPU we’ve ever created. It is in the top 15 most popular gaming GPUs on Steam. And it remains the best GPUs in the world, and it will be very successful for some time. However, we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it’s going to be layered on top of that. And so, we’ve taken — we’ve done two things. We’ve reduced sell-in to let channel inventory correct and we’ve implemented programs with our partners to price position the products in the channel in preparation for our next generation.

All of this we anticipate were working towards a path to being in a good shape going into next year. Okay? So, that’s what our game plan is.

— Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO at Q2 2022 Earnings Call