NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hints at ‘exciting’ next-generation GPU update in September 20th Tuesday

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hints at 'exciting' next-generation GPU update in September

Jun 7, 2008
18,812
OIP.jpg



During second quarter earnings call, NVIDIA CEO had to explain how the company will reduce the inventory of existing models before switching to next-generation. Jensen Huang called the upcoming series ‘exciting’, but also mentioned that Ampere is the most popular GPU they ever created. The only problem is that they made too many of them.

NVIDIA CEO finally confirmed that the company is struggling with ‘excess inventory’ of GeForce RTX 30 series. The main issue is not the inventory though but pricing, especially in regions outside China or US. While we often report on price cuts on high-end models from US stores, or the Chinese market flooded with post-mining GPUs, this is not always the case in other regions.

Huang confirmed the company is working with partners to correct price position as they prepare for next-generation. But so far, there is no word on official price cuts, as one would expect 2 years since the architecture was released.

Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in this quarter and next quarter to let channel inventory correct. Obviously, we’re off the highs, and the macro condition turned sharply worse. And so, our first strategy is to reduce sell-in in the next couple of quarters to correct channel inventory. We’ve also instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products.
Ampere is the most popular GPU we’ve ever created. It is in the top 15 most popular gaming GPUs on Steam. And it remains the best GPUs in the world, and it will be very successful for some time. However, we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it’s going to be layered on top of that. And so, we’ve taken — we’ve done two things. We’ve reduced sell-in to let channel inventory correct and we’ve implemented programs with our partners to price position the products in the channel in preparation for our next generation.
All of this we anticipate were working towards a path to being in a good shape going into next year. Okay? So, that’s what our game plan is.
— Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO at Q2 2022 Earnings Call
Jensen confirmed he will talk more about next-gen GPUs at GTC’22 conference next month. This is the first time we will be hearing official word on new architecture:

We’ll get through this over the next few months and go into next year with our new architecture. I look forward to telling you more about it at GTC next month.
I look forward to next month’s GTC conference, where we will share new advances of RTX reinventing 3D graphics and gaming.
— Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO at Q2 2022 Earnings Call
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...iting-next-generation-gpu-update-in-september

https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-ceo-jensen-huang-to-keynote-at-gtc-2022-on-september-20
 
DanNeely

Aug 26, 2005
4,266
Comixbooks said:
Jensen Huang called the upcoming series ‘exciting’, but also mentioned that Ampere is the most popular GPU they ever created. The only problem is that they made too many of them.
If most popular means most cards sold, the dearth of 30xx cards in the Steam hardware survey is a damning indictment of how few cards actually reached gamers this generation.
 
Furious_Styles

Jan 16, 2013
3,374
DanNeely said:
If most popular means most cards sold, the dearth of 30xx cards in the Steam hardware survey is a damning indictment of how few cards actually reached gamers this generation.
I think the 1060 has held the top spot for 5 years now.
 
ChadD

Feb 8, 2016
5,549
DanNeely said:
If most popular means most cards sold, the dearth of 30xx cards in the Steam hardware survey is a damning indictment of how few cards actually reached gamers this generation.
Just shows how little real gamers actually upgrade. I think most people got off the 5-12 month GPU upgrade wheel years ago at this point. I used to buy a new GPU almost every year... then at some point the jump in performance just didn't make it worthwhile. The last 5-6 years they made it even worse when Nvidia became the clear number one and prices jumped. I used to be able to buy a good mid range card and it would beat the last generations best... that hasn't been true in ages, and I'm not going to start buying $1200 GPUs annually.

I really do hope Intel doesn't pancake... I mean its looking more and more like they are going to. I want to hold onto hope though. We really need three players. Nvidia feels they can just do as they please... AMD is just going to follow them with MSRPs. I know we won't ever get $300 cards that perform like last years high end ever again... but if they ever want to move cards like the 1060 out of the top spot on steams charts, they are going to have to put out some more attractive mid range. If you own a 1060 today... the 2060 wasn't a logical spend, the 3060 made a bit more sense but when the 3060 is selling for 3x what you paid for the 1060 no one is making that choice. Who knows perhaps the inventory issue is so bad they will drop some 3060/70s and some more people retire their 1060s. I wouldn't bet on it though. At this point I think the 1060 is going to be #1 with the masses till 2025.
 
staknhalo

staknhalo

Jun 11, 2007
2,521
no spatulas, that's not a real photo of jensen 😤

edit: who was that one dude that almost got fired during a presentation one year lmao? was it 'tom'? everything kept going wrong and jensen kept calling him out on stage lol
 
S

Sir Beregond

Oct 12, 2020
548
I just want to know what the hell that thing is above his stove. How to tell no one uses their stove...it doesn't have any splatters all over it.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
32,862
Sir Beregond said:
I just want to know what the hell that thing is above his stove. How to tell no one uses their stove...it doesn't have any splatters all over it.
Because it's not real. Supposedly it was modeled off of his real kitchen, but I don't think we've actually seen real pictures or video of his kitchen.
 
tangoseal

Dec 18, 2010
9,395
I have a hunch the new Radeon 7000 series is going to smite nvidia. Im going radeon yet again. Biased? Nooe. Just last season I got a 6900xt which was about 8% slower than a 3090 and was $1000 less. This time I think the radeon will still be less $$ but more perf. If anything, AMD has proven they improve drastically with each evolution and Dr Su is real unlike CGLie Jensen.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

Aug 31, 2009
3,355
tangoseal said:
I have a hunch the new Radeon 7000 series is going to smite nvidia. Im going radeon yet again. Biased? Nooe. Just last season I got a 6900xt which was about 8% slower than a 3090 and was $1000 less. This time I think the radeon will still be less $$ but more perf. If anything, AMD has proven they improve drastically with each evolution and Dr Su is real unlike CGLie Jensen.
I wouldn't be so sure. Nvidia is a hell of an engineering firm. They have CRAPPY business practices no doubt, but Huang is no fool.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
32,862
tangoseal said:
I have a hunch the new Radeon 7000 series is going to smite nvidia. Im going radeon yet again. Biased? Nooe. Just last season I got a 6900xt which was about 8% slower than a 3090 and was $1000 less. This time I think the radeon will still be less $$ but more perf. If anything, AMD has proven they improve drastically with each evolution and Dr Su is real unlike CGLie Jensen.
AMD needs to step up their ray tracing game if I am to consider one of their video cards in the future. The 3090 was twice as fast at ray tracing compared to the 6900 XT. More than twice as fast in some games.
 
Gideon

Gideon

Apr 13, 2006
3,040
Armenius said:
AMD needs to step up their ray tracing game if I am to consider one of their video cards in the future. The 3090 was twice as fast at ray tracing compared to the 6900 XT. More than twice as fast in some games.
Most of us still don't care about ray tracing for it to matter, plus now that AMD has their own version of DLSS it's much closer now. One day it will matter more but for now it's just to niche and way to high of a performance penalty to make it worth it.
 
Aireoth

Oct 12, 2005
5,938
Armenius said:
AMD needs to step up their ray tracing game if I am to consider one of their video cards in the future. The 3090 was twice as fast at ray tracing compared to the 6900 XT. More than twice as fast in some games.
Raytracing is just a marketing gimmick, was in the 2000s, 3000s, and still going forward. I said that back when the 2000s where announced, got trounced by the fanbois claiming every title will have it, here we are 4 years later and still only a handful of titles use it and the performance cost is still massive even with a 3090.

Give it another 6 years and raytracing will actually matter.
 
DooKey

DooKey

Apr 25, 2001
11,481
NightReaver said:
It'll be a gimmick until I see it in games I actually play. Also if it's used well and not just to slather on additional performance requirements.
It's not a gimmick. It's the wave of the future and these kinds of changes always take time to mature along with the hardware. It is how it always was with new rendering techniques.
 
Furious_Styles

Jan 16, 2013
3,374
Gideon said:
Most of us still don't care about ray tracing for it to matter, plus now that AMD has their own version of DLSS it's much closer now. One day it will matter more but for now it's just to niche and way to high of a performance penalty to make it worth it.
Yeah I'm in this camp. DF recently did an article where they turned on a RT related option and it throws a big load on your CPU that tanked fps by around ~50%. No thanks.
 
Aireoth

Oct 12, 2005
5,938
staknhalo said:
notice 'ray tracing is only a gimmick while amd is behind on it', lol
Thats a poor take and a strawman, not surprising from internet forums.

strawman: AMD.

Its a gimmick because the vast majority of titles do not use it, those that do only a handful do it well, and it has a massive perf hit that requires upscaling to reach acceptable frames (and usually not great frames either, largely sub-90).

Will raytracing be the norm, sure in 6 years. Don't buy today or tomorrows gpu for a technology that won't dominate the market during the next few product cycles, raster performance, dlss/amds thing, etc should all have more weight in decision making.

If it makes you feel better I'm running nVidia gpus, so this really isn't a bias statement when I say, Raytracing is a gimmick in 2022.
 
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

Jan 14, 2012
817
Westwood said:
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...the-gpu-shortage-is-officially-a-gpu-surplus/

that just came up on my /. feed.

/shrug
I like this part of the article you posted up
"Nvidia CFO Colette Kress insisted that the company is "unable to accurately quantify the extent to which reduced crypto mining contributed to the decline in gaming demand," notably because Nvidia has gotten into trouble with the SEC for obscuring the number of GPUs it was selling to cryptocurrency miners in the past."

Reduced Crypto Mining contributed to the decline in gaming demand

Not sure that was ever a thing... It was more like how Crypto demand and supply to the miners screwed gamers out of acquiring new Graphics Cards...
 
staknhalo

staknhalo

Jun 11, 2007
2,521
btw everyone if you have a majority of games that you're playing right now or even just recently that DO support ray tracing, don't say anything because mUh StRaWmAn lol
 
A

Aireoth

Oct 12, 2005
5,938
staknhalo said:
btw everyone if you have a majority of games that you're playing right now or even just recently that DO support ray tracing, don't say anything because mUh StRaWmAn lol
It's pretty clear you have no idea what a strawman is, and think that putting in random capitals somehow fixes that.

If you are limited to just playing raytracing games, then yes the choice of GPU vendor is pretty clear.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
32,862
Aireoth said:
Thats a poor take and a strawman, not surprising from internet forums.

strawman: AMD.

Its a gimmick because the vast majority of titles do not use it, those that do only a handful do it well, and it has a massive perf hit that requires upscaling to reach acceptable frames (and usually not great frames either, largely sub-90).

Will raytracing be the norm, sure in 6 years. Don't buy today or tomorrows gpu for a technology that won't dominate the market during the next few product cycles, raster performance, dlss/amds thing, etc should all have more weight in decision making.

If it makes you feel better I'm running nVidia gpus, so this really isn't a bias statement when I say, Raytracing is a gimmick in 2022.
Chicken and egg problem.
 
