NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Confirmed as Headline Speaker at Computex 2023

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,010
New HW announcements and releases. Anyone else predicting the next Trillion dollar company based on their AI acceleration bets powering GPT infrastructure advances?

1681497483433.png


"Huang is one of several key electronics company CEOs announced as participants in conference events. He joins key representatives from firms such as Qualcomm, Acer, NXP Semiconductors and Supermicro. NVIDIA's leader was named in Time's 100 List of Most Influential People for the year 2021, and is a winner of numerous other awards, so it is no wonder that he gets top billing at Computex 2023. Attendees have a lot to look forward to, not limited to a (potentially) dynamic keynote speech delivered by Huang, since this year's show will be an open door affair. A return to proceedings last experienced in 2019, prior to global shutdowns."

IqWSbyUXkMO5OnOE.jpg

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307289/...onfirmed-as-headline-speaker-at-computex-2023
 
  • Like
Reactions: DPI
like this
D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
12,628
erek said:
Anyone else predicting the next Trillion dollar company based on their AI acceleration bets powering GPT infrastructure advances?
Click to expand...

At this point it seems more like certainty.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,449
Not just GPT, I’ve got a buddy who is doing some disgustingly huge installs for a medical research company. The new training models for medical research and drug interactions make them a basic necessity, they shave years of work off the process and let the humans spend more time verifying results than running experiments. So it cuts back on early stage animal testing, rules out dead ends and blah blah blah. Getting something out first is worth 10’s of billions so you better believe they are more than happy to spend a few hundred million to try and make it happen.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top