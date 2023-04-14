NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Confirmed as Headline Speaker at Computex 2023

Not just GPT, I’ve got a buddy who is doing some disgustingly huge installs for a medical research company. The new training models for medical research and drug interactions make them a basic necessity, they shave years of work off the process and let the humans spend more time verifying results than running experiments. So it cuts back on early stage animal testing, rules out dead ends and blah blah blah. Getting something out first is worth 10’s of billions so you better believe they are more than happy to spend a few hundred million to try and make it happen.